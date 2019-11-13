A "Friends" special is reportedly in talks at HBO Max after the company obtained the rights to the hit US sitcom for their new streaming service.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, a one-off special could be heading to the new streaming service, which launches next year, 25 years after the original US sitcom debuted on NBC.
It's claimed that all of the six man cast members -
Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) - will be reprising their respective roles.
The show's creators, David Crane and Marta Kauffman, are also said to be returning.