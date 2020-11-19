'Game Night' to offer exciting online viewing for game show fans

A six-part online celebrity quiz show, “Smirnoff Games Night”, will broadcast on YouTube every Thursday from November 19.

Hosted by DJ Doowap, the show pits top South African personalities up against each other in a series of hilarious games on South African pop culture.

A universal game show concept which is trending globally, this is the first time a similar short format celebrity quiz show has been produced in South Africa and will see guests going head to head on three rounds of trivia, from multiple choice to fill in the blanks and true or false, on everything from music to art, fashion and general knowledge.

DJ Doowap who recently received her first nomination alongside DJ Black Coffee at the Mzansi Kwaito & House Music Awards 2020 said she’s excited to be hosting such an innovative quiz show.

“I’m so excited to be hosting such an innovative short format quiz show. “Smirnoff Games Night” is great entertainment and I had an epic time on set. The guests also reveal such a fun side to them in the show,” she said.