Get into the festive spirit by watching these 10 Christmas-themed movies

After the year we’ve had we’re in desperate need of a pick me up, some joy, an injection of festive cheer. While this festive season will be different to those gone by; socially distant, at home with the immediate family, and mask wearing if we are out and about, that doesn’t mean that it should be any less joyous. Here’s a list of festive movies to fill the gap if you’re staying home his Christmas. "Holidate" Surprisingly risky but also down to earth, reminding us that love isn't perfect – especially not at Christmas.

"The Princess Switch: Switched Again"

If you've watched “The Princess Switch” about a thousand times, then you’ll love the sequel.

“Operation Christmas Drop”

Bursting with holiday joy, this sugar sweet story of romance may just become one to watch every year.

"The Christmas Chronicles"

This festive film follows siblings Kate and Teddy Pierce as they hatch a plan to catch Santa Claus on camera. It’s a Christmas classic in the making.

“Home Alone”

An absolute classic.

Eight-year-old Kevin McCallister, after a particularly bad scolding from his mother, wishes he had a nicer family.

He wakes up on Christmas morning to discover he’s the only one left in the house.

He thinks his wish has come true – but his family has actually left him there by mistake.

Queue a hilarious sequence of events, and some seriously inventive booby traps.

“Love Actually”

Even if you’re not a fan of rom-coms, you’ll be hard-pressed to resist the charms of this quintessentially English, slightly awkward, heart-warming tale.

The star-studded movie focuses on the lives of eight very different couples and their love lives leading up to Christmas Day.

“The Polar Express“

On Christmas Eve, a young boy boards a mysterious train bound for the North Pole and embarks on an extraordinary journey to visit Santa Claus.

His belief in the magic of Christmas takes a turn after his encounters with special people on his journey.

"Klaus"

A new twist on the original Santa Claus story from the co-creator of Despicable Me, Klaus tells the story of the world’s worst postman, who is posted to the frozen island above the Arctic Circle, where he meets a new friend named Klaus.

“Holiday in the Wild”

Africa may seem to be an odd setting for a Christmas movie, but it makes sense to Kate who decides to go on a safari on her own after her marriage ends unexpectedly.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas“

The Christmas movie marathon wouldn't be complete with watching the good ol' Grinch.

In How the Grinch Stole Christmas, you'll follow the shenanigans of the revenge-seeking Grinch who plans to ruin Christmas for everyone.