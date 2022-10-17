Get into the Halloween spirit with these five horror movies

The spookiest time of the year is approaching, and if you’re not young enough to trick-or-treat, maybe you’re old enough to catch some of 2022’s killer shows. Streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video are ready to take horror fans on a ride of their lives.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the scariest films that will leave you shaking in your Halloween costumes, but if that’s too much, then check out the family-friendly ones. “Hellbender” (Amazon Prime Video)

Rated as the scariest movie for 2022 by Rotten Tamatoes, “Hellbender” looks at a teenager and her mother who live in the woods. Izzy’s mother tells her that she is sick and never allows her to leave their tree-shrouded home on the mountain. But being 16, Izzy is starting to get bored. A prologue with a witch being very hard to kill and other occult imagery makes it clear there’s more going on in the story than a protective mother.

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix) Recently released, this true crime series is a chilling look at one of the most notorious serial killers in the US between 1987 and 1991.

Jeffrey Dahmer, played by Evan Peters, was responsible for the murders of 15 black, indigenous, Asian and Latino men and boys in Wisconsin. This thrilling 10-episode series allows audiences to see first-hand what Dahmer would have been like in society and his developing morbid curiosity. The series serves up hard-to-stomach scenes – you have been warned.

Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer. Picture: Netflix “The Curse Of Hollow Bridge” (Netflix) Kelly Roland (Emily), Marlon Wayans (Howard) and Priah Ferguson (Sydney) star in this Halloween movie about an ancient and mischievous spirit that wreaks havoc by making the town’s Halloween decorations come to life.

Howard, a Halloween-hating dad, must team up with his daughter Sydney to save the town. Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson star in this quirky Halloween movie about an evil spirit that wreaks havoc in the town. Picture: Netflix “Hocus Pocus 2“ (Disney+)

This is the highly anticipated sequel to Disney's hugely popular 1990s fantasy comedy “Hocus Pocus”. The Sanderson sisters are back. It has been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and the witch sisters are looking for revenge. Now, it's up to three high school pupils to stop the ravenous sisters from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem ... again.

ike the original, the witchy sequel is family friendly overall but does have magical violence, name-calling, and gross-out scenes. “The Invitation” (Amazon Prime Video)

Following the death of her mother, struggling New York artist Evelyn “Evie” Jackson takes a DNA test and discovers a long-lost cousin named Oliver Alexander that she has never met. Invited by her newfound family to a lavish wedding in the English countryside, Evie is at first seduced by the sexy aristocratic host. However, she’s soon thrust into a nightmare fight for survival as she uncovers twisted secrets about her family history and the unsettling intentions behind their sinful generosity.