Gigi Lamayne leaves 'Temptation Island SA' for personal reasons

Local rapper Gigi Lamayne joined reality TV show “Temptation Island SA” in the hopes of finding love, but that was not to be the case. In episode nine of the dating-themed reality show saw feisty Gigi abruptly leave the villa due to personal reasons.

In a statement sent to IOL Entertainment, Gigi said that if she didn’t have to leave the villa, she would have made it to the end. “I do believe that I would’ve made it right to the end of the show, just based on the fact that Sifiso and I did have a strong connection. “But again, that’s on him to say. Had it not been because of my reasons, I believe I could’ve stuck around for a while,” she said.

Although she did not find love, Gigi said she would not change anything she did while on the show. “I would not change anything. This was an amazing experience for me and I think we [single women/guys] should be very proud for being the ones who were selected to test true love. “True love doesn’t happen often, and I think we should applaud ourselves for the role we played.

“It might sound crazy, but I do believe that we were part of a greater purpose, to determine whether people were able to stick together regardless of the temptation that stood before them,” she said. “But wait, maybe there is something I would like to do differently. I would like to come back to ’Temptation Island’ with my partner. “If you and your partner can make it through this type of temptation, then I believe the relationship can overcome any other form of adversity,” she added.

Last week Gigi found herself at the top of the trends list after a radio interview in which she said she was quitting hip hop made its rounds on social media. Following the interview, Gigi posted a video on her Instagram clarifying what she meant. “A lot of people have been calling me to try and find out what is going on (about me leaving SA hip hop), and I just want to clarify something that I did say in the interview,” she started off by saying.