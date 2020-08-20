Gustaf Skarsgård is unlike any Merlin viewers have seen before, in ‘Cursed’

“Cursed” is a reimagining of the Arthurian legend viewers have become most “au fait” with. In this 10-part Netflix series, the focus is on Nimue. With her being a Wolf-Blood Witch, this young Fey woman is destined to become the Lady of the Lake. Ahead of fulfilling the prophecy, she learns that Merlin (played by Gustaf Skarsgård) is her father. And he plays an integral role in her journey. In the series, he is unlike the formidable magician from past annals. That’s what appealed to Swedish actor Skarsgård. In a virtual interview with the actor, who viewers will remember as Floki in the “Vikings” series as well as Karl Strand in “Westworld”, he said: “Well, I got sent the script.

“And it might not have been what I was looking for because I had already done five seasons on a ’Viking’ show, so I was like, ‘Okay, I will give it a read and wait’.

“And then I started reading and I couldn’t put it down. I read all of the five episodes I had been sent in one go.

“And I also I just found this reimagination of this Merlin character to be hilarious and I knew I would have fun playing this character.

“And then also knowing who else was involved. Tom Wheeler, the showrunner and main writer, and Frank Miller.

“I could trust it was going to be a visual show. And once I started auditioning for it, I came to love the character even more and then I had a meeting with Tom after hearing about his visions of the world and the story and then when I had a chemistry-reading with Katherine Langford. That sealed the deal for me.”

At the outset, Merlin doesn’t make a flattering impression.

But as the story progresses and there is more context to his character, there is redemption and understanding that follows.

Skarsgård added: “He’s a highly manipulative man and highly intelligent. Whenever he’s failed to get his will through or control and manipulate a situation, it frustrates him.

“And this is a man who is used to being in the possession of great powers that he has now lost so he’s quite frustrated and quite cynical when we first pick him up.

“I think the alcohol knocks off the edge, in a sense. Obviously it has emotional implications on his well-being.

“But I think as long as he’s drinking, he’s less inclined to be aggressive.

“He drinks to numb himself and to care less about anything. If things don’t go his way, he’s less likely to react if he’s drunk.”

He’s always been a fan of the genre.

Skarsgård said: “I grew up a little bit of a fantasy nerd. I grew up reading ’Lord of the Rings’. I don’t know how many times, I was myself into live roleplaying.

“While the other kids were playing football, I took horseriding and fencing lessons.

“So I’ve always been a fan of the genre. If I was told that one day I would be playing Merlin the magician, I would have loved to hear that. So it’s definitely a little bit of a childhood dream come true.”

As pointed out, Merlin does grow on viewers as the episodes play out.

He added: “Yeah, we get to know a whole new Merlin. And we also get to know him more throughout the first season. We first pick him up as this drunk and decrepit man, that’s not where we leave him in episode 10. I can guarantee that!”

*“Cursed” is currently streaming on Netflix.