'Happiness is a Four Letter Word' cast set for sequel on Netflix

It’s been five years since the country went crazy over the locally produced film, “Happiness is a Four Letter Word”, now their back to wow us once again, this time on streaming service, Netflix. The sequel, “Happiness Ever After” is set to premiere on the global streaming service later this year. Directed by Thabang Moleya and produced by Bongiwe Selane the sequel joins the friends for another journey of self-discovery and re-evaluation as life throws them new challenges. However this time the sequel lives independently from the book as oppose to the first film and original characters are explored more. In a Netflix YouTube interview, cast members, Renata Stuurman and Khanyi Mbau chatted about what viewers can expect from the new film.

“We wanted to take audiences somewhere new, to elevate them and not to just be where you left them.

“The pressure to move them five years on is on all of us, the actors, the producers, the directors, the crew, everyone.

“We’re all trying our best to take our audience somewhere new this time around,” said Stuurman.

She added that it is such an exciting time in South Africa and the world to be part of such a global streaming service like Netflix.

“It is exciting for us as performers and exciting for us to bring this story to the world.

“I am very excited and proud and I hope that people look forward to this and that they respond in a better way than they did the first time,” she said.

While Mbau said the cast is having their “Master KG” moment.

“I think we’re literally having a Master KG moment.

“You know the first film was big.

“It was major, and when you need to come back from that and try and double it or make it work, that’s where the pressure is.

“And I think that is what everyone is feeling,” said Mbau, who plays Zaza in the film.

She said with the film now going to be on Netflix, people own it more.

“Unlike in the past where you see it once and that’s it, unless you pay for a ticket and drive again, you can always click the button and watch it again, and rewind or fast forward to your favourite parts.

“And parts that really triggered you or touched you, so I am happy that we have now given you even more ownership, to the ladies, to the story and to the movie,” she added.