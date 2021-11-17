'Harry Potter' stars reunite for TV special

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint will all star in “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts”. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are all reuniting for “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts”, which will air on HBO Max on January 1.

HBO explained that the programme will "tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversations". A host of other cast members will also appear in the upcoming special, including Ralph Fiennes, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, and Imelda Staunton. Tom Ascheim, the president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, said: "It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least.

"This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon - from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the wizarding world spirit alive 20 years later." The TV special is being executive produced by Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment.