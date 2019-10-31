HBO working on a 'Green Lantern' series









Hal Jordan in The Green Lantern Issue 2 comic. Picture: DC Comics/Instagram A "Green Lantern" television series has been announced for the HBO Max streaming service. "Green Lantern" is a sci-fi superhero show that replaces a previously planned film series for the intergalactic space cops. The series will be produced by Greg Berlanti, who developed and oversees a host of other DC Comics live-action series on the CW and DC Universe, including Arrowverse shows, "Titans", "Doom Patrol", and "Stargirl", reports the forbes.com. Geoff Johns has been developing a "Green Lantern" film project for the past couple of years. It is currently unclear if the new HBO Max series will be separate from Johns' project, or if the film project has evolved into a streaming series. Johns authored the most acclaimed stories of the Green Lantern comics' history, and his work is widely regarded as the best and definitive work on the characters.

HBO also confirmed that they ordered 10 episodes of a "Game of Thrones" spinoff called "House of the Dragon," the network said on Tuesday, shortly after reports emerged that the premium cable channel had nixed another series set in the world created by author George R.R. Martin.

"House of the Dragon" will take place 300 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," a medieval fantasy series that became a global phenomenon before it ended its eight-season run in May.

The new series will be based on Martin's book "Fire & Blood" and will tell the story of House Targaryen, HBO said.

The network announced "House of the Dragon" at an event intended to stir enthusiasm for HBO Max, a streaming service that will launch in May 2020 at $15 per month to compete with Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co.

HBO did not say when "House of the Dragon" would become available.