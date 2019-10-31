A "Green Lantern" television series has been announced for the HBO Max streaming service.
"Green Lantern" is a sci-fi superhero show that replaces a previously planned film series for the intergalactic space cops.
The series will be produced by Greg Berlanti, who developed and oversees a host of other DC Comics live-action series on the CW and DC Universe, including Arrowverse shows, "Titans", "Doom Patrol", and "Stargirl", reports the forbes.com.
Geoff Johns has been developing a "Green Lantern" film project for the past couple of years. It is currently unclear if the new HBO Max series will be separate from Johns' project, or if the film project has evolved into a streaming series.
Johns authored the most acclaimed stories of the Green Lantern comics' history, and his work is widely regarded as the best and definitive work on the characters.