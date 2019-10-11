Noah Centineo accepts choice comedy movie actor award for The Perfect Date at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Hermosa Beach, Calif. Picture: AP

Sony's "He-Man" reboot - starring Noah Centineo - is to drop on Netflix, The Hollywood Reporter has claimed. The long awaited "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" movie - which will star 'All The Boys I Loved Before' actor Noah Centineo in the titular role - is reportedly in talks to show the movie on the streaming site.

The Hollywood Reporter claimed that "Sony's Tom Rothman ... is considering joining forces with the streamer to finance the project. As such, Netflix would likely have first op to drop the movie."

The 1987 original live-action movies was an adaption of the cartoon series, which starred Dolph Lundgren as He-Man and Courteney Cox as Julie Winston, who helps He-Man save Earth from his nemesis Skeletor, played by Frank Langella.

Sony Pictures has been developing the upcoming live-action reboot since 2007 but is set to release in March 2021. However, the streaming service is already home to the series "She-Ra and 'The Princesses of Power" and the upcoming Kevin Smith "He-Man" anime series.