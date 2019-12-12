As the year-end fatigue makes its presence felt, many are counting down the days to when they get to switch off and enjoy the holidays.
And the one thing they can bank on (especially with budgets strained as bonuses are harder to come by in these tough fiscal times) is great entertainment from the comfort of home. Between all the different streaming options, proliferation of Hallmark Christmas movies and DStv Catch Up shows, boredom is highly unlikely.
That said, my latest fixation on the small screen is "Catherine the Great" on BBC First.
That the inimitable Helen Mirren is cast as the Empress of Russia had a lot to do with me tuning in. I mean, this is Mirren, after all. And at 74, she continues to blow fans away with a superlative depiction of an iconic figure, not that we had any doubts of her ability to do so.
The four-part mini-series is loosely based on Empress Catherine, focusing on her reign circa 1764 until her death two years later.