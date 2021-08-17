Here are the single women of 'Temptation Island South Africa'

One of the hottest reality TV dating shows is debuting soon and here’s the first-look of all 10 single women on “Temptation Island South Africa” . The show has lined up a temptation for every taste, from actresses to rap queens to yoga instructors.

Premiering on August 26, Temptation Island South Africa is the ultimate relationship test. Based on the Banijay-owned hit reality format, the show follows four couples at a crossroads in their relationship, where they must mutually decide if they are ready to commit to one another for the rest of their lives, or go their separate ways. Together, the couples experience a luxurious holiday in paradise (aka Knysna), where they live separately – with 20 sexy single men and women who are looking for love.

Here are the 10 potential upgrades for the four South African men who were brave enough to put their love on trial: Grant Manuel, Justin Fritz, MJ Maponya and Sifiso Ndlazi. Angelique Samuels - Group exercise trainer and model Angelique Samuels. Picture: Supplied Angelique is a charismatic woman ready to manifest her dream man the way she’s manifested her wildest dreams, like appearing on two dating reality TV shows in a year: Temptation Island South Africa and The Longest Date.

“I’m definitely here for adventure and love,” says Angelique, who says her power of seduction is in her eyes and that her ideal date would be Aquaman. Bontle More - Entrepreneur Bontle More. Picture: Supplied

Bontle is looking for a guy with whom she can enjoy the finer things in life; only power players need apply. Her power of seduction? “My honesty and my sweetness.” “I entered Temptation Island because I’m looking for love and a partner to spend the rest of my life with,” says the swimwear line owner. “And I believe I’m an entertainer and my personality has to be seen.” Dimpho Khoabane - Musician and promoter

If your momma ever warned you about independent and confident queens, Dimpho is who she had in mind. This vivacious social butterfly is looking for a man who won’t cower when the whole room turns to watch her every move. “I entered Temptation Island to find love and have fun at the same time,” says Dimpho, who believes her power of seduction is in her eyes. Eve Rasimeni - Actress

Eve Rasimeni. Picture: Supplied You’ll recognise Eve from her roles in the 2021 South African Film and Television Award winners Tydelike Terminaal and Hhayi Bo Mnakwethu, among other things. Brutally honest and proud, Eve has had her fair share of tumultuous relationships, and she took a year out of dating to reflect. She’s not looking for a traditional set-up and she sees Temptation Island as the perfect space to find a love she can design.

She’s looking for “teddy bear love” from “someone who is definitely supportive in all areas of life.” She believes her power of seduction is her presence and her personality. Gigi Lamayne - Rapper Gigi Lamayne. Picture: Supplied This rapper is not looking for a groupie – she's looking for a real man.

Gigi is ready to dominate the dating scene just like she dominates the charts with her killer bars. She’s no shrinking violet and she’s not afraid to walk away from a relationship that’s not right for her. “I’ve always watched the international franchise and I’ve always wanted to be part of a cast,” says Gigi. “I’m looking for a hunk to take home, which would be amazing because I haven’t had any luck on the streets.”

Lerato Malatjie - Yoga instructor, wellness entrepreneur and model Lerato Malatjie. Picture: Supplied This cosmopolitan woman grew up in Limpopo but recently moved to Joburg, after a couple of years in the US. A former beauty queen, she’s discovered her inner peace as a yoga instructor and she’s ready to share her special energy with someone new.

“My power of seduction is that I am the epitome of black girl magic,” says Lerato. “I just really embrace who I am and love my skin.” Lilita Mlahlwa - Business owner Lilita Mlahlwa. Picture: Supplied Lilita isn’t one to mess around – she runs her own life and her own businesses and she’s not afraid to speak her mind.

After seven months of being single, she’s looking for a straight-talking man to romance her. “I entered Temptation Island because I wanted to try something new,” says Lilita, who adds that her power of seduction is “my eyes and my personality.” Nicole ‘Coco’ Kaas - Co-business owner, model and interior designer

Nicole ‘Coco’ Kaas. Pictue: Supplied Coco is the girl next door who captures men’s hearts. She co-owns an upholstery company with her mother, who’s also her best friend. She’s made it her life’s mission to understand how guys tick – and she has a few tricks up her sleeve for getting just what she wants.

“My power of seduction would definitely be my sass,” says Coco. Palesa Ramodibe - Event coordinator Palesa Ramodibe. Picture: Supplied With a vibrant, bubbly energy, Palesa loves to flirt her way around a party. She’s been single for a year, and she’s ready to show South Africa how she’s got her groove back and is ready for romance.

She admits she entered Temptation Island on a workplace dare, but says she is ultimately looking for her soulmate. Her power of seduction? “The way I look at you is going to tell you I am interested,” she says. Zinhle Nkosi - NGO founder, broadcaster and activist

Zinhle Nkosi. Picture: Supplied Don’t be fooled by the piercings and tattoos – Zinhle grew up in Pietermaritzburg as a good girl in a strict home. She’s looking for a man who won’t be intimidated by her independence and who can match her drive and ambition. Her guy needs to have a sense of humour, and not try to change who she is.