’His Dark Materials’ season 2 has a war brewing and its time to take sides

Same dark thrills but across different worlds. That’s the best way, to sum up, season 2 of “His Dark Materials”. As a fan of fantasy, I enjoy everything from “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”, “Motherland: Fort Salem” to “Cursed”, irrespective of the platform it sits on. I remember binge-watching the first season of “His Dark Materials” and just loving this murky world, where witches, daemons (animal companions to humans), magic and prophecies flourish. Dafne Keen as Lyra Belacqua (aka Lyra Silvertongue) in the second instalment of His Dark Materials. Picture Supplied Of course, I was also drawn to the “orphaned” Lyra Belacqua (aka Lyra Silvertongue), played by Dafne Keen. Her fearlessness in trying to learn more about Dust in her world leads her on incredible adventures, which, inevitably, makes her more engaging to watch.

In season two, she meets Will Parry (Amir Wilson), who is a secondary school student from Oxford. Since his father disappeared 13 years ago, he’s been taking care of his paranoid mother.

Both of them stepped through different portals and have found themselves in Cittàgazze. The beautiful city is abandoned.

And the only adults around are those that have had their soul stolen from spectres. And so they aimlessly meander through the streets as a pale shell of their former self.

Although Lyra and Will encounter some other kids, they steer clear of them as they come across as untrustworthy.

Meanwhile, back in Lyra’s world, there’s growing conflict within the Magisterium.

Lyra with Will Parry (Amir Wilson). Picture: Supplied

In episode one, the Cardinal was cautioned about his standpoint on the current turmoil, which picks up from the aftermath of season one, Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) separates Roger from his daemon. In killing him, he caused an explosion that created a bridge to the other world.

Father Hugh MacPhail (Will Keen) pleaded: “Cardinal, it’s hardly heresy anymore. It’s visible in the sky above our heads. If you could just leave the vessel to look at it.”

And Marisa Coulter (Ruth Wilson), who is a powerful member of the Magisterium as well as Lyra’s mother, weighs in on the issue.

She added: “The explosion requires investigation, not ignorance. There’s one, possibly multiple worlds out there. I look around this room and I see failure.”

“I vow never to fail again,” Marisa promised.

Ruth Wilson steals the show as Marisa Coulter. Picture: Suplied

In episode two, Ruta Skadi’s (Jade Anouka), who is a Latvian witch queen and a former lover of Lord Asriel, attempts to rescue Katja Sirkka, a captured witch being tortured by Marisa.

In the fight, the Cardinal is badly injured and passes away with Father Hugh becoming his successor.

In his rousing speech, he said: “Troubled times calls for strong, decisive leadership.

“The authority has blessed me with the clarity of purpose, which cuts through my grief... I dedicate myself to this great task.”

Ruta’s actions, however, have upset a current understanding between the witches and the Magesterium.

And Serafina Pekkala, a witch who is a member of a coven at Lake Enera, is none too pleased by her reckless behaviour.

More so, when they are so desperately looking to find the child the prophecy spoke of.

The characters are wonderfully layered, with each person fighting an internal battle.

The cinematography is marvellous with the dark hues lending itself beautifully to the tone of the series.

In season two, a war is brewing. It’s time to prepare and draw sides as the calm surrenders to chaos.

Suffice to say, I’m hooked, once again!

“His Dark Materials” seasons two is currently streaming on Showmax.