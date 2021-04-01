'How To Ruin Christmas' season 2 on its way to Netflix

Last year the Ramaphakela siblings gave us three energy-filled episodes of their festive offering, “How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding” – now a second dose of the hit series has been announced by Netflix. The first season revolved around two dysfunctional, yet very relatable onscreen families, the Twalas and the Sellos, and starred some of South Africa’s well-known faces like Thando Thabethe, Saint Seseli, Rami Chuene and Trevor Gumbi. The romantic comedy was filled with well-timed jokes, which made it a hit on the streaming platform. At the time of making the show, producers Katleho and Rethabile Ramaphakela said they did not anticipate viewers asking for more and wanting answers to unanswered questions in the three-part series. “When we created the series, we certainly didn’t think our days would be spent fielding threatening questions, even from our own friends and family, on when other story questions will be answered.

“But thanks to Netflix, we get to put everyone out their misery, as we get to ’Ruin Christmas’ yet again,” they said.

They siblings said that in the first season, they were able to give the world a taste of South African customs and traditions when it came to weddings and Christmas.

More importantly, they were happy to spread some joy and laughter throughout the globe on the back of the tough year that was 2020.

Now, gearing up for the second season, they said they feel they are getting ready to “go home” for Christmas where you get to see and catch up with your “favourite, and messy, family members”.

“No families are messier than the Sellos and the Twalas, who are now bound in matrimony.

“So it goes without saying that you should expect more drama, laughs, tears and all-round festive season joy in the new season.

“We look forward to bringing some of your favourite characters back to life, and spreading a little more Christmas cheer this December, in true, Ramaphakela siblings’ style,” they said.