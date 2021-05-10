Idris Elba to host second Africa Day concert

MTV Base and YouTube have announced the return of the Africa Day Concert which will be hosted by Idris Elba this Africa Day, May 25.

The inaugural Africa Day Benefit Concert At Home in 2020 brought African and global superstars together to celebrate Africa Day, and raise funds to support families affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s concert will shine the light on Africa’s next wave of talented stars who are making their mark on the global stage.

The global event will stream on YouTube at 7pm CAT/6pmWAT, and on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) at 9pmCAT/8pmWAT.

The virtual concert will be a Pan African event featuring trailblazing African stars from across the continent.

Artists will perform on multiple stages from Lagos to Johannesburg in an event that will be streamed to a global audience on YouTube, and broadcast on the MTV channels.

“I’m committed to shining a light on African culture, heritage and the arts. During a year when globally we have all had to reflect deeply on our purpose, I’ve taken inspiration from the continent with its diversity of voices, creativity and innovation. Here’s to Africa’s Next Global Wave, ” host Idris Elba, said.

The concert will shine a light on the strides in innovation by Africans, those who are redefining the narrative of the continent, and the exchange of music, creativity and cultural ideas that are taking the world by storm.

The event will feature some of the most dynamic emerging artists from the diaspora, who will be unveiled in the weeks leading up to the Africa Day concert.

Alex Okosi, Managing Director of Emerging Markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at YouTube, said: “We are excited to work with Idris Elba and MTV Base to celebrate Africa Day this year through another powerful concert event.

“With African music continuing to connect and inspire people around the world, the timing is perfect to shine the spotlight on the next wave of African artists that will make a global impact on music and culture.”

Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa, said: “The past year has been an unprecedented one for all of us and it is a tremendous inspiration to see how our African artists and Africans on the continent and globally are lighting the way through creativity, collaboration and innovation.

“MTV through music, culture and active citizenship unifies and strives to mobilise the youth to drive hope and positive change.

“We are proud to partner with YouTube and Idris Elba for the Africa Day Concert 2021. As ViacomCBS we are committed to unleashing the potential of content.”

The concert will be hosted virtually in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic with all safety and social distancing measures observed.