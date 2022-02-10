ID’s ’Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry’ releases as a podcast on Valentine’s Day

Love can blind us to spotting the red flags when it comes to that special someone. It happens to the best of us. And that is probably why Simon Leviev from “The Tinder Swindler” was able to hoodwink several women into funding his soft life.

But that isn’t the only horror story out there. So many people have alarming tales about being deceived by the one they love and ID’s “Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry?” is another reminder of this reality. This show is now one of the channel’s original series-turned-podcasts with “Disappeared” and “Nightmare Next Door” being the other two to have done so.

“Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry?” looks at how the happily-ever-after hopes of several people were derailed by shocking, unforgivable secrets – and deadly in some cases – of their partners. On Valentine’s Day, listeners will be able to catch the first three episodes, which features audio lifted directly from the series. The first one tells the story of college sweethearts Donna Kholer and Jim Boley, who got married and settled down. Two decades later, they have two kids.

But what rocks Donna to the core is finding out that Jim has been harbouring a toxic secret, one that would send ripples through the community. Next, single mother, Robin Faulk finds her life turned upside down when a horrifying crime in their small town reveals the dark side of her husband Jerry Wilson. You would think that having a police detective for a partner would leave you feeling extra safe. That’s not the case for Audrey Mabrey, who fell in love with Christopher Hanney after chatting online.

Several years down the line and two kids later, all is not as it seems in her idyllic world. If that doesn’t send a shiver up your spine, there are more episodes that certainly will. “Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry” is available on podcasts on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.