If you couldn’t get enough of ‘Rosemary’s Hitlist’, there’s a companion podcast on the way

Showmax has announced that ‘Rosemary’s Hitlist’ has set a new record for the most-first day views on Showmax of any documentary series. ‘Rosemary’s Hitlist’ is a true-crime documentary series that follows cop-turned-convicted-serial-killer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu.

In 2021, the infamous Ndlovu was sentenced to six concurrent life terms for the murders of six members of her family, including her sister and the father of her only living child at the time. Ndlovu was also sentenced to an additional 30 years. Ndlovu allegedly murdered her family members for “killsurance”: funeral cover payouts worth over R1.4 million. The recent finale of the series revealed that Ndlovu had taken out 28 other funeral insurance policies.

The finale also revealed that Sergeant Keshi Mabunda was investigating Ndlovu for the alleged murder of her first child, Jaunty Khoza, who died of unnatural causes in 2008 at the age of 13.

This left Ndlovu with a R12 000+ payout as the only remaining beneficiary of his father, Hand Khoza, who is Ndlovu’s deceased first husband. “I was supposed to go back to the grave and dig him up and do the exhumation but looking at how she was sentenced, I said, ‘Okay, it’s fine,’” said Mabundla in the fourth and final episode of ‘Rosemary’s Hitlist’. “I was thinking about the family. To go and dig up their child again, I thought it wasn’t going to sit well with the family.”

Showmax has also now launched the trailer for a four-part official companion podcast, made in partnership with ‘True Crime South Africa’. “Of the hundreds of South African crime cases I have researched and covered, I honestly feel like Rosemary’s crimes are some of the most heinous I’ve seen,” said co-host Nicole Engelbrecht. Engelbrecht is the founder of ‘True Crime South Africa’ and author of ‘Samurai Sword Murder: The Morné Harmse Story’.

“No matter how many episodes you get of a documentary of this calibre, you are left wanting more and with unanswered questions.” ‘Rosemary’s Hitlist’ has been trending on Twitter since Wednesday as tweeps shared their thoughts on the series. “#RosemaryHitlist This man risked his life by investigating and bringing down Rosemary Ndlovu and he succeeded 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🏾 we hardly have cops this dedicated to their jobs 🙌🏾,” shared @jabu_macdonald.

#RosemaryHitlist This man risked his life by investigating and bringing down Rosemary Ndlovu and he succeeded 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🏾 we hardly have cops this dedicated to their jobs 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/R3PQz8OjV5 — Jabulani Macdonald ⚡️ (@Jabu_Macdonald) July 5, 2023 @_nkemelo_23 was taken aback by the plot twist. “Rosemary having a history of murdering her husband and first child was the plot twist I NEVER saw coming! #RosemaryHitlist”