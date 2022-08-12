If you thought his ‘I’m a 100% cannibal’ comment was shocking, wait until the ‘House of Hammer’ doccie drops

The thing about idolising stars is that – behind closed doors – there are many secrets. Some are so dark and twisted that it becomes hard to reconcile them with the icon. We’ve seen this time and time again with “Surviving R. Kelly”, “Allen v Farrow” and “Phoenix Rising”, a two-part documentary where actress and model Evan Rachel Wood opened up about her toxic and abusive relationship with rock star Marilyn Manson.

In this #MeToo era, abusers are not only being exposed – they are held accountable for their actions. This week, Hollywood’s revered Fred Savage and Armie Hammer grabbed headlines. Savage was fired from “The Wonder Years” reboot after several allegations of sexual misconduct were made. And Hammer, well, that is a can of worms and then some. Aside from several women coming forward to share their traumatic experiences with the married 35-year-old actor, who harassed them via texts, including a very disturbing one where he claimed to be “100% a cannibal”, discovery+ announced its three-part documentary “House of Hammer”, which reveals dark secrets in the Hammer dynasty and drops on September 2.

Don’t be fooled by that square jaw, good looks and Hollywood clout, Hammer comes from an influential family. Previously married to actress Elizabeth Chambers, with whom he has two kids, Hammer’s sexual fetishes and alleged cannibalism have not only been exposed – it’s revealed other secrets too. Since text messages were leaked from his Instagram account in January last year, the actor has denied all allegations.

In the meantime, the upcoming doccie has grabbed the world’s attention. Jason Sarlanis, the President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming, said: “The accusations of rape and abuse brought against Armie Hammer in the last few years are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Hammer family. “With ‘House of Hammer’, we witness truly disturbing details and sinister secrets that money and power couldn’t hide forever.

“This documentary provides an important platform for the incredibly courageous women who came forward to share their stories, and we hope their courage inspires others to continue meaningful conversations around abuse in our society.” Directed by Elli Hakami and Julian P Hobbs, the documentary covers Hammer’s meteoric rise to fame and features interviews with multiple survivors. His aunt Casey Hammer is also interviewed. As anticipated, the revelations will startle, especially as it veers into political and financial corruption. Money and power can be a dangerous combination, this is a case in point.