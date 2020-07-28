’Indian Matchmaking’ participant Pradhyuman Maloo puts those gay rumours to rest

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Out of all the hopelessly singles on Netflix series “Indian Matchmaking” Pradhyuman Maloo was probably the most enigmatic. Good-looking, stylish and quite the foodie extraordinaire, he was always that dark horse no one could figure out. Why, after all those proposals and not a single nudge from him, his sexuality was always a topic up for discussion. And Pradhyuman might have Googled himself after the series became such a big hit, because now he’s posted a long explanation of why he joined the show and that he isn’t gay. Contrary to the reported 150 marriage proposals, in the long Instagram post, Pradhyuman tried explaining as best as he could that this wasn’t the case.

In the series, we finally see him agreeing to meet Delhi model Rushali Rai after proving quite the challenge for Aunty Sima.

But alas, that didn’t work out, probably another factor that fuelled those gay rumours.

“I decided to be a part of #indianmatchmaking on @netflix as I am personally always looking foward (sic) to new experiences and also thought I could try a different way to find my life companion,” wrote Pradhyuman.

“I did end up in a rather intense process but leaving me with a beautiful experience,” he added.

And for those curious about his sexuality, Pradhyuman said in no uncertain terms is he gay or bisexual.

“I absolutely love Foxnuts and my door knob is just a creative photo frame reminding me of two life-death experiences,” he explained.

Despite the controversy and massive interest in him, he’s openly admitted that the experience has filled him with gratitude.

“In 10 days , more than 10k of you who have come to my feed and it has left me overwhelmed and I am full of gratitude , love and feel so blessed. Thank you universe,” Pradhyuman concluded.

*“Indian Matchmaking” is currently streaming on Netflix.