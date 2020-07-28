’Indian Matchmaking’ participant Pradhyuman Maloo puts those gay rumours to rest
Out of all the hopelessly singles on Netflix series “Indian Matchmaking” Pradhyuman Maloo was probably the most enigmatic.
Good-looking, stylish and quite the foodie extraordinaire, he was always that dark horse no one could figure out.
Why, after all those proposals and not a single nudge from him, his sexuality was always a topic up for discussion.
And Pradhyuman might have Googled himself after the series became such a big hit, because now he’s posted a long explanation of why he joined the show and that he isn’t gay.
Contrary to the reported 150 marriage proposals, in the long Instagram post, Pradhyuman tried explaining as best as he could that this wasn’t the case.
In the series, we finally see him agreeing to meet Delhi model Rushali Rai after proving quite the challenge for Aunty Sima.
I decided to be a part of #indianmatchmaking on @netflix as I am personally always looking foward to new experiences and also thought I could try a different way to find my life companion. It was a radical yet a conscious decision to find one of the most meaningful aspect of my life. I did end up in a rather intense process but leaving me with a beautiful experience . Also having a camera around was not easy as it makes you conscious but it made me push my boundaries and out of my comfort zone. I would also like to take this opportunity to answer a few questions that I have been receiving . What happened with Rushali post the horse ride? We did keep in touch however long distance didn’t allow us to explore our individual sides and communicate organically plus we were in different stages in our life so we decided to move on and yes we are still friends :) Have I rejected 150 proposals in reality? It’s been misunderstood . Match makers send you several biodata (not proposals) to go through to find the suitable individual and figure who seems the right preference. It’s only the first stage ,followed by verification, preferences, intentions, telephonic conversations and finally a meeting. I have met only a couple of them out of these biodata. Think about it when you are swiping left or right in dating apps are you rejecting or it’s just not your preference? Just like everyone else I am also looking for a beautiful life, full of growth and experiences with my partner , with whom I can be mentally aligned and I am taking my time because it’s for life and don't want to rush into it. And for those of you who are curious - I am not gay nor bisexual. I absolutely love Foxnuts and my door knob is just a creative photo frame reminding me of two life-death experiences. Little did I know I would be showered with so so much of love and support, well wishes, memes ( which makes me laugh at myself and I personally think we needed something to laugh for this 2020) and even the trolling. In 10 days , more than 10k of you who have come to my feedand it has left me overwhelmed and I am full of gratitude , love and feel so blessed. Thank you universe.
But alas, that didn’t work out, probably another factor that fuelled those gay rumours.
“I decided to be a part of #indianmatchmaking on @netflix as I am personally always looking foward (sic) to new experiences and also thought I could try a different way to find my life companion,” wrote Pradhyuman.
“I did end up in a rather intense process but leaving me with a beautiful experience,” he added.
And for those curious about his sexuality, Pradhyuman said in no uncertain terms is he gay or bisexual.
“I absolutely love Foxnuts and my door knob is just a creative photo frame reminding me of two life-death experiences,” he explained.
Despite the controversy and massive interest in him, he’s openly admitted that the experience has filled him with gratitude.
“In 10 days , more than 10k of you who have come to my feed and it has left me overwhelmed and I am full of gratitude , love and feel so blessed. Thank you universe,” Pradhyuman concluded.
*“Indian Matchmaking” is currently streaming on Netflix.