Interracial rom-com 'Namaste Wahala' is coming to Netflix this Valentine’s Day

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

If you’re planning to spend a quiet Valentines evening in the comfort of your home, then why not chill with “Namaste Wahala” – Netflix’s latest original romantic offering. The streaming service recently dropped the trailer for the movie, and from the reactions, this Nollywood-Bollywood collaboration is going to cause quiet a stir. Premiering on February 14, Valentines Day, the movie is a story of a romance, laughter, tears and family set over two diverse and rich cultures. It stars leading actress Ini Dima-Okojie, Mofe Damijo, Ajoke Silva, Osas Ighodaro, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Segal Sujata, Adaora Lumina, Ibrahim Suleiman, Frodd, Imoh Eboh, Osas, Eneeicha, K10, Mexemania and Pay ’Tience among others. Over the years, Bollywood pictures have gained popularity in Nigeria, given the cultural similarities between the countries.

Due to the films’ relatable plots which focus on family, romance and friendships, as well as the presence of elaborate costumes and dance moves, many Nigerians enjoy Bollywood films.

Ini Dima-Okojie posted the trailer on her Instagram page with the caption: “Our Trailer is hereeeeee !!!!! 💃🏽🥰❤️ A beautiful Cross-Cultural love story. The ultimate ‘God When’ romance 😅❤️❤️❤️ Namaste Wahala Our Netflix Original is coming to you on Valentine’s Day, February 14th. @naijaonnetflix. Starring @inidimaokojie @ruslaanmumtaz @mofedamijo @ajokesilva @segalsujata. Produced and Directed by @hamishadaryaniahuja #NamasteWahala #Nollywood #Bollywood @netflix_in @netflixfilm”.

Her fans and followers commented on her achievement, saying that they cannot wait to watch the film.

Shezzdavids commented: “This looks so good🔥🔥🔥🔥 ... more of these industry collabos needed..watch out Hollywood ... woop woopp ...”

Yselorm said: “Yassssss finally. I have been waiting for this!!!!”

While Divauju said: “Wow!!!! I love the thriller! This movie will tackle issues on ethnic stereotypes in marriage.”