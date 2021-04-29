'Invincible' is one of the best new superhero shows

“Invincible” is a new animated show based on a comic by Robert Kirkman of the same name, and it’s one of the best new entries in the superhero genre.

In the show, we follow Mark Grayson/Invincible (Steven Yeun) who is a normal teenager except for the fact that his father Omni-man/Nolan Grayson (JK Simmons) is an alien from planet Viltrum who is the strongest hero on planet Earth.

Mark Grayson/Invincible (Steven Yeun) in “Invincible”. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

While Mark goes through most of his early life powerless, shortly after his 17th birthday his powers start kicking in.

However, his father is keeping the truth about the Viltrumites from Mark.

The superhero boom seems to only be getting bigger and bigger.

Marvel’s new MCU streaming shows are the talk of the town on social media and it seems more and more studios are looking at how they can get a piece of the pie.

Amazon Prime Video has already struck gold with their live-action adaptation of “The Boys” and “Invincible” is another home run.

This show and “The Boys” share some similarities since they both don’t shy away from violence, swearing and sex – this show is not for kids, by the way.

The biggest difference is, while “The Boys” gives a realistic view of how superheroes would function if they were to exist, “Invincible” keeps the more fantastical elements but still keeps it grounded.

It’s clear that many of the characters are inspired by Marvel and DC Comic heroes, but that doesn’t take away from how engaging the characters are.

“Invincible” sports an A-list voice cast including the likes of Sandra Oh, Zachary Quinto, JK Simmons and Steven Yeun.

This show can go where very few in the superhero genre can.

Not only because it’s an animated show, but because it tackles several issues superheroes would face dealing with the weight of the world on their shoulders while still trying to balance their personal lives.

Even in the first few episodes that have dropped, the show takes many twists and turns, keeping on your toes since many characters have a range of ulterior motives that aren’t apparent from jump.

Overall, I’m excited to see where Invincible goes and it’s one of the best shows to debut recently.

“Invincible” is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, with a episode dropping weekly on Friday.

Read this and more stories in the first edition of our free quarterly IOL Entertainment Digital Magazine.