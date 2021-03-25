Jada Pinkett Smith is ready for new season of 'Red Table Talk'

“Red Table Talk” host Jada Pinkett Smith will be serving up some interesting conversation around sexuality, narcissism and abuse come March 31.

New episodes of the award-winning hit series will be streamed on Facebook Watch.

Jada will be joined by her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, who bring their multi-generational perspectives to the show to create a safe space for healing through provocative conversations on culture-defining topics.

The show became the talk of the town last year and grabbed the number 1 spot on Facebook Watch after Jada spoke to Olivia Jade, the influencer whose parents, actor Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, paid bribes to the University of Southern California to admit her and her sister, and were busted during the college admissions scandal.

Another episode that got over 15 million views and breaking Facebook Watch records was when Jada brought herself to the table to speak openly to husband, Will Smith, about their marriage and the affair she had with singer August Alsina, years before when the couple had been separated.