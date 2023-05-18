James Cameron’s blockbuster ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ set to debut on Disney+

Six months on from its blockbuster debut in theatres on December 16, where it quickly became the third highest-grossing film of all time worldwide with nearly $2.32 billion at the box office, “Avatar: The Way of Water” will debut June 7 on Disney+. The streamer will include bonus content featuring filmmakers, cast and crew.

In addition to streaming on Disney+, James Cameron’s global phenomenon will be available to stream on Max on June 7. A press release from Disney read: “Nominated for numerous Academy Awards® including Best Picture, the film also set a new benchmark for visual effects.” “Produced by Cameron and his longtime partner Jon Landau, the 20th Century Studios-Lightstorm Entertainment production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis and Kate Winslet.

"Joining the illustrious adult cast are talented newcomers Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass and Jack Champion." Apart from directing the film, Cameron also did the screenplay alongside Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, with story by Cameron, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno. David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film's executive producers.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” sees Cameron return to the world of Pandora in this action adventure,” Disney added. “Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” launches the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.” All of this unfolds against the backdrop of the majestic seascapes of Pandora, where audiences are introduced to new Na’vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures.