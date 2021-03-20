Jaws drop as a Hollywood scandal is revisited in 'Allen v. Farrow'

Let’s be honest, viewers' have developed a voracious appetite for scandals now that it has been whet by the explosive tell-all, “CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry”. Everyone seems to want a front row seat to the drama, especially when it's a public figure under scrutiny. And the bigger the name, the more significant the shame. Thanks to social media, the public jury isn’t shy to weigh in on issues, too. Right now HBO is delivering on the scandalous front with “Allen v. Farrow”, a four-part documentary series on Showmax which looks at the molestation accusations levelled against Woody Allen by his adopted daughter, Dylan. Given the global awareness - and clout - generated by the #MeToo Movement, which has seen Hollywood giant Harvey Weinstein not just fall from grace but placed behind bars for 23 years, one thing is clear: no one is safe.

And this includes the Oscar-winning filmmaker who has given us hit after hit for close on six decades now.

Moses Farrow, the adopted son of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen (above), released a lengthy personal essay, disputing allegations that his father molested his sister and accusing his mother of abuse. Picture: AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File

Kirby Dick and Amy Zeiring are the intrepid directors behind the “Allen v. Farrow” series.

And they aren’t afraid to rock the boat with their deep dive into Woody’s relationship with actress Mia Farrow, the custody battle and abuse allegations.

In the opening frame of the first episode, Woody decides to make a statement in response to rumours and innuendos made about him at a press conference in New York City.

In it, he says he is saddened by the ugly turn of events and refutes all allegations of sexual impropriety.

However, Dylan, now an adult but clearly still tormented by the scars of her childhood, isn’t in agreement.

She said: “There’s so much misinformation, so much obfuscation… In the last 20 years, he has been able to run amok while I was growing up.”

She spoke of her sleepless nights and wanting to set the record straight.

In the almost hour long episode, Mia, Dylan along with sibling Ronan (previously called Satchel), family friend Carly Simon, among others detailing their recollections of Woody’s time with Mia and the kids and his obsessiveness with Dylan.

Actress Mia Farrow. Picture: AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa, File.

The recollections are offset by excerpts from Woody’s biography and read by him.

There are lots of home videos included in the doccie, allowing viewers to get a sense of Mia’s bond with her kids, several of whom were adopted, as well as Woody’s interactions with all of them.

From the outset, he is clear about not wanting kids or being a father. Gradually, his interactions with Mia and her brood, changes this but only to a small extent.

The other jaw dropping revelation was Woody falling in love with Soon-Yi Previn. And this first comes to light when Mia discovers naked pictures of her daughter in Woody’s apartment.

Woody Allen and his wife Soon-Yi Previn attend the premiere after party for his film To Rome with Love in New York. Photo: StarPix, Marion Curtis

Woody’s meteoric rise in the industry is well-documented and it is a fact that he has been a dominant cultural figure, particularly in New York.

But is there more to this “free soul” and Hollywood icon? Has his influence in the industry masked a dark secret and is it finally returning to do more than haunt him?

You can be the judge of that. After all, the truth is a powerful tool and it can topple the most invincible of figures.

“Allen v. Farrow” is streaming on Showmax.