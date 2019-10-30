Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston has confessed that creating her own TV show is a "dream".
The 50-year-old actress stars in and executive produces "The Morning Show", with the help of her long-time showbiz pal Reese Witherspoon, and Jennifer has confessed to relishing the challenge of creating the drama series.
Speaking to E! News, she enthused: "It's just a dream. It was an absolute dream to be able to get in there in all aspects of the creative process.
"I mean, we've been doing it for so, so long, it sort of comes as second nature."
Reese, 43, is similarly enthusiastic about the project, which has been developed for Apple TV.