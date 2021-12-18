Joburg Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’ goes digital

This holiday season, South Africans can enjoy the old-time favourite ballet masterpiece “The Nutcracker” from the comfort of their homes. This classical ballet will be streaming for the first time on the December 22, till January 5.

Commenting on Joburg Ballet’s first major streaming project, CEO Esther Nasser said: “Since the onset of the pandemic, Joburg Ballet’s ability to perform for live audiences has been restricted by limits on the size of public gatherings. “Online streaming makes it possible for us to reach out and bring the beauty of ballet to audiences at a time when Covid-19 is still such a prevalent part of our day-to-day lives.” In Joburg Ballet’s enchanting production of The Nutcracker, exquisite dancing, sumptuous sets and Tchaikovsky’s captivating music come together to create an unforgettable family treat.

Produced and choreographed by artistic director Iain MacDonald assisted by ballet mistress Lauren Slade and the artistic team, The Nutcracker transports audiences to the Land of Snow, the Kingdom of the Sweets and the realm of the Sugar Plum Fairy. “The Nutcracker is a ballet traditionally associated with the festive season which makes it perfect for us to stream over Christmas and New Year. “I am delighted that this staging draws on the choreographic talents of company members Nicole Ferreira-Dill, Bruno Miranda and Thabang Mabaso who choreographed sections of the production,” added MacDonald.