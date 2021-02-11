Justin Bieber to make history with Valentine’s Day performance
Justin Bieber is celebrating Valentine’s Day in groundbreaking style, teaming up with TikTok for a series of firsts: the first ever long-form concert event in TikTok history and his first time performing his fan-favourite 2013 album “Journals” live from the drew house.
Released in 2013 as an innovative digital-only collection of singles, “Journals” was the companion to Bieber’s second full-length documentary feature “Believe”, and marked a decidedly more mature, R&B-leaning shift in the star’s output.
In the near-decade since its release, “Journals” has amassed three billion streams worldwide, become a fan-favourite among the true Beliebers, and is widely looked upon at some of his best and most personal music to date.
“I’m excited to bring this show to life. ’Journals’ is one of my favourite projects and I’ve never performed it live,” said Bieber.
“I’m grateful to TikTok for helping me to bring this show to everyone on Valentine’s Day.”
@justinbieber
##JournalsLive this ##ValentinesDay here on my TikTok♬ Heartbreaker - Justin Bieber
He closed 2020 with three smash singles, “Holy” with Chance The Rapper, “Lonely” with Benny Blanco and “Monster” with Shawn Mendes.
Bieber rang in the new year with a brand new single “Anyone” and his return to the live stage in a blow-out New Year’s Eve live streamed concert.
He continues to reign as one of the biggest artists in the world: the #1 artist on YouTube with more than 60 million subscribers, the #2 artist on Spotify global with over 65 million monthly listeners, over 200 million in combined US radio audience per week, three tracks in the Billboard Top 40, three Grammy nominations and an American Music Award for his 2020 album “Changes”.
The special performance will be hosted on Bieber’s TikTok profile page on Sunday and rebroadcast on Monday.