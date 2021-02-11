Justin Bieber to make history with Valentine’s Day performance

Justin Bieber is celebrating Valentine’s Day in groundbreaking style, teaming up with TikTok for a series of firsts: the first ever long-form concert event in TikTok history and his first time performing his fan-favourite 2013 album “Journals” live from the drew house.

Released in 2013 as an innovative digital-only collection of singles, “Journals” was the companion to Bieber’s second full-length documentary feature “Believe”, and marked a decidedly more mature, R&B-leaning shift in the star’s output.

In the near-decade since its release, “Journals” has amassed three billion streams worldwide, become a fan-favourite among the true Beliebers, and is widely looked upon at some of his best and most personal music to date.

“I’m excited to bring this show to life. ’Journals’ is one of my favourite projects and I’ve never performed it live,” said Bieber.

“I’m grateful to TikTok for helping me to bring this show to everyone on Valentine’s Day.”