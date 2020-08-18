Katherine Langford is thrilled to be in ‘Cursed’ for several reasons

Katherine Langford owes much to Netflix. The fresh-faced Aussie actress got her big break on the popular streaming platform when she was cast as Hannah Baker in the hit mystery teen drama, “13 Reasons Why”. She has since bagged a few movie roles, including a voice-over stint on “Robot Chicken”. Unfortunately, her scene in “Avengers: Endgame” ended up getting chopped in the editing phase. There was no time to be sad, though. An opportunity came calling once again - she was cast as Nimue in “Cursed”, a reimagining of the Arthurian legend, on Netflix. In an interview with the gorgeous actress, who plays her role with commendable prowess, she was asked about returning in another Netflix project.

She admitted: “It’s a very happy coincidence. ‘13 Reasons Why’ was my first job and my first role. I think it is nice to have had a couple of years to breath and to do a couple of different roles.

“This particular series came to me and it was something I knew I had to do.

“It is nice to have such a great relationship with a streaming service and to be back and to tell another amazing story.”

Devon Terrell as Arthur with Katherine Langford as Nimue in a scene from the Netflix fantasy drama, “Cursed”. Picture: Des Willie/Netflix

In the 10-part fantasy drama series, she plays a young Fey woman, who, given her special powerful gift as a Wolf-Blood Witch, becomes the Fey Queen.

While she gives her people hope, she is feared by the Red Paladins, a religious sect, and several other rulers.

She added: The way that I would put it is that the Arthurian legend is kind of like a big story and this is a chapter that we have never seen before.

I think when people hear about the Arthurian legend, they immediately think of King Arthur and Merlin and the knights of the round table.

But very seldom, if ever, has the story ever dived into the female characters, let alone one of its most prolific characters - the Lady of the Lake.

“We really don’t know that much about her.

To be able to create this story that is entirely dedicated to her and her journey but also see so many of the characters that we know and love but also seen before, that is really fresh and exciting.”

Landing the role of Nimue was a dream come true.

“Well, I was really excited to dive into something in the fantasy genre because it was a genre I grew up loving and it is also something I had never done before.

So it was completely new and different for me,” Langford shared.

There were several firsts for the actress with the show.

She laughed: “And, in that, there were different challenges such as having to learn a vast skillset in a short period of time.

“I learned horseriding, sword fighting, stunts and also dialect. We had that for three weeks just before we started filming.”

The series was shot in 10 months. While the role was physically-demanding, being a former athlete helped her cope with the strenuous the shoot.

On her co-stars, she revealed: “Working together was wonderful.

“We are so lucky with the entire cast to have incredible actors and bring the most powerful performances, especially Gustav (Skarsgård), who plays Merlin.

“It’s not an easy task to play one of the most revered and iconic characters in English literature but also Devon (Terrell).

“You know Devon, who plays Arthur, who again is such an iconic character, brings something special to the character.

“To play Nimue, I was lucky in the sense that I get to play with everyone in the cast. She has these interactions with so many of the characters.”

Although it was difficult for her to single out her favourite scene, Langford shared: “I definitely love episode 10.

“It is the final episode and everything comes together and there are so many colourful moments in that

Six is also a curveball and the very first episode that we did as it sets up the rest of the season.”

Fans of fantasy will not be disappointed in the female-driven re-imagining of a classic tale.

*“Cursed” is currently streaming on Netflix.