Kayise Ngqula launches new YouTube show in celebration of her late hubby

Former "OPW" presenter Kayise Ngqula launched "After Dark With Kayise" on YouTube The show sees the young widow open up about her personal loss, the grieving process and healing after losing her husband, Farai Sibanda, in a tragic accident in 2019. "After Dark with Kayise" hones in on the experiences of people who have dealt with loss and with the hope to bring healing. "I’ve called it 'After Dark With Kayise' because it is after the darkest moment in my life. I’ve been through many moments in my life and I thought I would never rise from but they were nothing compared to literally walking in darkness and trying to find even the little bit of light. “On 16 June 2019, my husband and I were involved in a horrific car accident that left us severely injured. After a week in the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries and passed away. I then became a widow at the age of 28. In this episode, on the one-year anniversary of his death, I share my grief and healing journey,” said Kayise.

In the first episode, titled "Kayise on Life After Dark: How I lost my husband", Kayise takes viewers down memory lane, opening up about how she first met the love of her life, their journey together, up to the moment when Sibanda took his last breath.

“His mission was for me to live my dream,” said Ngqula making reference to how her husband supported her dream as a TV host.

This came shortly after she won the "Our Perfect Wedding" presenter search.

She spoke about how Sibanda proposed in a “not so romantic” way. He said: "I want to send my uncles to your home' (to start then lobola negotiations). I really want to make you my wife."

Kayise also shared their traditional wedding day and the moment they found out they were expecting their son, who was only eight months old when his father passed.

An emotional Kayise then opened up about the fateful morning of the accident.

"I remember leaving the event, saying our goodbyes to everyone and we got into the car. I was very exhausted, and so I fell asleep. I remember waking up to the sound of sirens, it felt like I was in a dream, it was almost like a nightmare."

She continued: "I could also see the flames of our car burning up but I think I passed out soon after that. I woke up in casualty with him by my side...it was then that I was informed that we had been in a car accident.”

Watch the full show below as Kayise paid a moving tribute to her late husband on the anniversary of his passing.

Warning: some content of the show may not be compatible for sensitive viewers.