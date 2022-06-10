Kelly Khumalo is another celeb controlling the narrative via a reality show

The more you are in the public eye, the harsher the media scrutiny on your life. Such is the curse of being a celebrity. Any controversial move will become a trending hashtag on social media and make headlines. That said, stars are no longer lying back and allowing online and print publications, as well as social media trolls, to control their narrative.

While scandals will be published, reality TV shows are empowering stars to share their unfiltered side of the story. The Kardashians do it – all the time. Somizi Mhlongo is doing it with “Living the Dream with Somizi”. He’s thrown shade at his ex at every turn, addressed a beef with a former “Idols SA” judge and called out a former BFF (cough Khanyi Mbau) for her bad form.

And now Kelly Khumalo, who has come under fire during the murder trial of her late soccer star baby daddy, Senzo Meyiwa, is doing the same. While her fans are looking forward to what she has to say in season three of her Safta award-winning reality show, “Life with Kelly Khumalo”, her critics are waiting to call her out on anything they feel is untrue. Khumalo is known for not holding back any punches but you can, to some extent, understand the distrust, especially if you watched Netflix’s “Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star”.

While the singer has developed a thick skin, having weathered many storms, she’s not putting her life on hold. Aside from promoting new music, the trailer for her new show has dropped. And it looks like her estranged sister, Zandie, is back in her good books. Blood is thicker than water, I suppose. “They hate the fact that I am the one who did not die that day,” she says in the trailer.

I supposed viewers can look forward to plenty of bombshells this season, with the show breaking its previous numbers record. The stage is set for the tea to be spilt as she braves the world of cancel culture, heals from the past and works on her family relationships. Oh, and just to sweeten the announcement, a few big guest names were dropped in the trailer, too. “Life with Kelly Khumalo” S3 debuts on Showmax on July 5, with new episodes dropping every Tuesday.