Kemi Adetiba unveils new Netflix series ‘King Of Boys: The Return of The King’

Nigerian film-maker Kemi Adetiba has announced the release of her new Netflix series, “King Of Boys: The Return of The King”. After weeks of teasing her fans about the return of “King Of Boys”, the popular film-maker dropped a bomb, revealing that instead of the film, she will be releasing a seven-part series as the sequel to Nollywood’s 2018 political crime blockbuster movie.

The film was critically acclaimed for its gripping storyline and has remained among the highest-grossing Nigerian films to date. The film also garnered multiple awards including at the 2019 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA). Directed by Adetiba, “King Of Boys: The Return of The King” sees Toni Tones return as Eniola Salami and picks up with Eniola’s triumphant return after a five-year exile. However, her shocking, unannounced return rattles the cages of her enemies - both old and new.

And once-trusted allies desert her at her most vulnerable moment - all while she faces an even greater battle within herself for the redemption of her tortured soul. “When I decided to tell the ’King of Boys’ story, I never imagined it would take on a life of its own in the way it has,” admits Adetiba. “It’s been such an exciting ride from its introduction in 2018 to the Nigerian audience, and their reception was so incredible that the fans have been clamouring for more.”

She adds: “I’m so honoured that today, I get to share the world of Eniola Salami and ’King Of Boys: The Return of The King’ with a global audience, but this time with the massive backing of Netflix.” “Continuing the ’King of Boys’ journey with Netflix is a big deal for me, especially as this time, it will be served to the world as a limited 7-part series” The star also shared the exciting news on social media.