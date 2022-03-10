Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, March 10, 2022

Khanyi Mbau addresses fans amid disappointment about 'The Wife' season 2

Khanyi Mbau plays lead actress Zandile in 'The Wife'. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Over the past few weeks, fans have been outspoken in expressing their disapproval of the direction “The Wife” has taken in this its second season.

Many have voiced concerns about what was originally a gripping and enchanting love story between Zandile, who's played by Khanyi Mbau, and Nkosana Zulu, who's played by Mondli Makhoba.

In a thread of tweets that have landed Mbau on the South African Twitter trends list, the actress and media personality acknowledged fans' concerns.

“We have let you down, we have not given you what you had anticipated: a love story between Zandile and Nkosana.

“That’s what we all hoped to experience. Season 1 had all the romance a wife should experience with her better half and we watched them develop into a married couple and it gave us all the feels.”

Meanwhile, season two hasn't given us enough love and companionship from Zandile and Nkosana, she went on to add. “And that’s why you are all so disappointed, I am too."

In Mbau's view, “The Wife” has become more of a crime drama series characterised by “hate and mystery, instead of a warm, sexy story about a man and a woman who should be in love.“

She also went on to shoulder much of the blame when a tweep pointed out that many felt she was the problem. “Yes they would, as they should, I play Zandile doll.”

While some fans went on to criticise the actress for seemingly throwing the show under the bus, many others felt vindicated by her posts.

“Khanyi Mbau I salute you for acknowledging our dissatisfaction with the #Thewifeshowmax storyline. Atleast we know now that we are not being unreasonable for complaining, even the actors themselves are not happy 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ We are not haters, we are just disappointed 😭https://t.co/sspdYCCiI4”

