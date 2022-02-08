Kim Engelbrecht joins the cast of 'Raised by Wolves'

Safta-winning actress Kim Engelbrecht will make her debut in the second season of the hit American sci-fi drama series “Raised by Wolves”. Engelbrecht joins the cast as Decima, a weapons engineer who is also trying to rekindle a relationship with an android version of her dead daughter, Vrille.

Season one of the hit show, which streams on Showmax, followed two androids, Mother and Father, tasked with raising human children as atheists on a virgin planet, after Earth had been destroyed in a religious war. The season also introduced Marcus and Sue, an atheist couple who took on the identity of Mithraic believers to escape Earth. In season two, Mother and Father move their brood of six human children into an atheist community on Kepler-22b’s mysterious tropical zone.

But navigating this strange new society is only the start of their troubles as Mother’s “natural child” threatens to drive what little remains of the human race to extinction … “Once you create something, you immediately think that there’s going to be some sort of connection,” Engelbrecht told Rotten Tomatoes. “She’s trying to have this connection with a daughter, which doesn’t come immediately, and it doesn’t come naturally, because she’s not a daughter, she’s an android.”