Kim Kardashian West: I won't be gone long

Kim Kardashian West has teased she "won't be gone long" after the end of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” as one fan lamented the final season of the family's E! reality show. The 40-year-old reality star sent fans into meltdown when she revealed their iconic reality show would be ending this year, but she has given them hope again - insisting they'll be back on screens very soon. Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "We won't be gone long!! Our new show on @hulu will be coming after the final season. (sic)" We won’t be gone long!! Our new show on @hulu will be coming after the final season https://t.co/ByED1rcvVp — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 9, 2021 Back in September last year, Kim revealed the show was ending. She wrote in a statement at the time: "It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.

“We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.

"Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021.

“Without ‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians’, I wouldn’t be where I am today.

“I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years.

“This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."

And momager Kris Jenner admits ending the show was the hardest business decision she’s ever had to make.

Sharing her hardest decision, the 65-year-old reality star said: "After 20 seasons of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, calling it quits. It was a very hard decision to make, really hard and really sad."