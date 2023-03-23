KISS biopic heading to Netflix in 2024

A KISS biopic is heading to Netflix in 2024. The band's manager, Doc McGhee, has revealed the film, which was first talked about in 2021, will follow the first four years of the glam metal legends.

The “Rock and Roll All Nite” rockers formed in New York City in 1973, with a line-up comprising Paul Stanley (vocals, rhythm guitar), Gene Simmons (vocals, bass), Ace Frehley (lead guitar, vocals), and Peter Criss (drums, vocals). Speaking on “The Rock Experience with Mike Brunn”, McGhee said: “It’s a biopic about the first four years of KISS. We’re just starting it now. Watch video:

“We’ve already sold it, it’s already done, we have a director, McGhee [Entertainment]. That’s moving along and that’ll come in [2024].” The confirmation comes after it was reported that Netflix had all but signed a deal for a biopic called “Shout It Out Loud”. Deadline reported at the time that the movie will focus on the story of Simmons and Stanley meeting in Queens in New York and forming the band with Frehley and Criss.

Joachim Rønning was said to be on to direct with a script from Ole Sanders, who was working from an earlier draft penned by William Blake Herron. However, it's not known if that's still the case. The biopic won't be short of material, Simmons grew up as a Hasidic Orthodox Jew and attended the Jewish religious school, Yeshiva Torah Vodaas, before transferring to a public school and attending colleges in the Big Apple.

The 73-year-old rocker once recalled: “I remember walking out onto the street, seeing this Spanish girl jumping rope across the street, and staring at her long black hair slapping against this great butt. “It occurred to me this was better than religion. How could I get near that?” He'd later choose the stage name Gene Simmons in homage to the rockabilly star Jumpin' Gene Simmons.

While they both have their differences, the pair shared the desire to join a band to attract attention from the ladies. Stanley, 71, previously recalled: “I was deaf in one ear and had a slight deformity that made me look different. “I was this short, fat kid, and music became my salvation, a place to hide and dream. And when I played music, there were always girls around.”