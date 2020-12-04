Kris Jenner to give an online Christmas decorating lesson
Kris Jenner is set to give a Christmas decorating lesson for charity, where 10 people will be able to tune in to a virtual class to learn all about the star's extravagant decorating techniques.
The 65-year-old reality star is known for her extravagant holiday season decorations, and has teamed up with celebrity floral designer Jeff Leatham and Airbnb to offer an exclusive decorating class as an Airbnb Experience.
Kris and Jeff will offer their tips on “more is more” holiday decorating during the one-time virtual experience, and interested participants can book their place from Wednesday for R1500 per person.
The event will only be taking 10 guests, but a livestream will also be available on YouTube on December 15.
In a description for the event, Kris wrote: “More is more, I always say – especially when it comes to holiday home décor. The bigger, the brighter, the bolder, the better. But you can do a lot with a little, too.
“Join me and Jeff Leatham – friend, collaborator and artistic decorator who’s helped me bring my holiday dreams to life over the years – for a décor discussion to remember.
“We’ll talk about where we get our inspiration for our beautiful arrangements, the benefit of a well-defined design theme and the joy of creating a holiday space that sparkles.
“Let’s. get. festive.”
In the ‘What to Bring’ portion of the event description, it details participants should have "an eye for design”, "burning holiday decor questions" and "a can-do attitude and creative spirit”.
An Airbnb press release says Jenner will "share her personal holiday styling hacks and inspiration – from over-the-top arrangements to understated charm”.
All proceeds from the ticket sales for the event will benefit the Watts Empowerment Center, LA’s community centre committed to serving children, youth and families with Watts Housing Projects.