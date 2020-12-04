Kris Jenner to give an online Christmas decorating lesson

Kris Jenner is set to give a Christmas decorating lesson for charity, where 10 people will be able to tune in to a virtual class to learn all about the star's extravagant decorating techniques.

The 65-year-old reality star is known for her extravagant holiday season decorations, and has teamed up with celebrity floral designer Jeff Leatham and Airbnb to offer an exclusive decorating class as an Airbnb Experience.

Kris and Jeff will offer their tips on “more is more” holiday decorating during the one-time virtual experience, and interested participants can book their place from Wednesday for R1500 per person.

The event will only be taking 10 guests, but a livestream will also be available on YouTube on December 15.

In a description for the event, Kris wrote: “More is more, I always say – especially when it comes to holiday home décor. The bigger, the brighter, the bolder, the better. But you can do a lot with a little, too.