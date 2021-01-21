Lady Whistledown confirms 'Bridgerton' returning for season 2

Netlix’s new hit show “Bridgerton” is set to return for a second season the streaming giant confirmed. This comes after the new show from Shondaland became the talk of the town online as the high society of London had everyone glued to their screens. Making the big announcement, none other than Lady Whistledown herself shared the news of the show’s renewal in a gripping letter addressed to her faithful readers. She also confirmed that shooting will commence later this year, hinting that Lord Anthony Bridgerton will mostly take centre stage for the upcoming social season. "The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honour to impart to you: ’Bridgerton’ shall officially return for a second season.

“I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion.

“The incomparable cast of ’Bridgerton’ will return to production in the spring of 2021.

“This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season.

“I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities.

“However, gentle reader, before you set the comments section alight with requests for more sordid details, know that I am disinclined to report on the particulars at this time. Patience, after all, is a virtue.

“Yours Truly,

“Lady Whistledown."

A release date for season two is yet to be set.

“Bridgerton” season one is currently streaming on Netflix.