Laycon set to star in Showmax’s first Nigerian original series 'I Am LAYCON'

“Big Brother Naija” season 5 winner, Lekan Agbeleshe aka Laycon, is set to star in Showmax’s first-ever Nigerian original, “I Am LAYCON”, premiering in February 2021. Coming from humble beginnings, the 26-year-old musician and philosophy graduate had to hustle his way through life before landing a spot in Biggie’s house, where he wormed his way into the hearts of fans across the continent with his wit and lyrical genius. Laycon beat 19 other housemates this year to emerge as the winner of “BBNaija”, winning 85 million Naira worth of cash prizes. Following his “BBNaija” win, Laycon started working on his first album. Fans of “BBNaija” and lovers of exciting reality TV are invited to follow Laycon on his journey after “BBNaija”, as he settles into life as a star with his own reality TV show, while juggling his personal relationships and growing music career in one of Africa’s biggest cities, Lagos.

“I am excited to continue my new life journey and embrace the new responsibilities of evolving not just myself but everyone around me.”

“I want you to come along for the ride as you get to see the growth that you have supported and loved,” said Laycon.

“I Am LAYCON” is set to premiere exclusively on Showmax in February 2021.

Among others, upcoming Showmax Originals include Jahmil X.T. Qubeka’s ancient Africa series “Blood Psalms”, a co-production with Canal+ International, and “Uthando Lodumo”, a reality series about South Africa’s gqom queen Babes Wodumo and her fiancé, Mampintsha, all expected in 2021.