Lebo M opens up about his successes and failures in new Showmax reality show

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

South African producer and composer, Lebohang "Lebo M" Morake is launching a reality show this festive season. Known for his work on the soundtracks to Hollywood films such as “The Lion King”, Lebo M says he is ready to share his life journey with South Africans and the world. The trailer starts in a similar way to The Lion King, with Lebo M’s distinctive voice singing, “Nants’ Ingonyama”, from The Circle Of Life. Commenting on the show, the multi-award-winning musician said: “I’ve worked with some of the biggest and greatest, most talented people in the world and now I’m re-entering a phase in my life as a family man… Family has always been the basis under which I function better.” Viewers will gets a glimpse of the muso’s Blair Athol mansion, which he refers to as “our final home.”

He shares his home with his 90-year-old mother; four of his children, and Angela Ngani-Casara, his third wife, who talks in the trailer of “a new era, a new dawn.”

Lebo M also admits “the dysfunctionality of my family history,” which has seen him married three times, helping to raise nine children along the way, one of whom tragically passed away.

The tension with Tshepiso, his only surviving son, is particularly evident in the trailer. Tshepiso has just become a father himself, but Lebo admits in the trailer, “I’m in the worst relationship with my son that I’ve ever been since he was born.”

But, as Lebo M says at the end of the trailer, “I’m ready to face the music.”

Lebo M won a Grammy for “The Circle Of Life”, which he co-composed with Hans Zimmer.

He also contributed to the score of “The Lion King” stage musical, creating new music and adding pieces from Rhythm of the Pride Lands.

The musical was nominated for Best Original Score at the 52nd Tony Awards in 1998.

Lebo M executive produced the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, had his songs streamed over 250 million times on Spotify alone and won the 2020 DStv Mzansi Viewer’s Choice 1Life Legend Award.

“Lebo M - Coming Home” is the debut reality by Teddy Geldart, who directed two seasons of “Being Bonang” and was executive produced the SAFTA-winning “Living The Dream With Somizi S4” and this year’s other hit reality show, "Kwa Mam’Mkhize".