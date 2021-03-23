EntertainmentTvStreaming
The posters for ’Them’ and ’Us’. Picture: Universal Pictures/Amazon Prime Video
Lena Waithe’s 'Them' gets compared to Jordan Peele’s 'Us'

The trailer for Lena Waithe’s new series “Them” dropped and tweeps have noticed a lot of similarity with Jordan Peele’s unique take on horror films.

On Monday, the Amazon Prime Video from the trailer for “Them” which is a 10-episode anthology series executive produced by Waithe and Little Marvin.

“Them” explores the terror in America. Set in the 1950s, this season centres around a Black family who move from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighbourhood during the period known as The Great Migration.

The family's idyllic home becomes ground zero where malevolent forces, next door and otherworldly, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.

Tweeps quickly noticed that there were a lot of similarities betweenThem” and Peele’s box buster movies “Us” and “Get Out”.

Especially for the subject matter, the way it appear’s to be filmed and having black people be the focal point.

Some also made a comparison with “Lovecraft Country” that received high audience and critical acclaim last year.

Taking to the micro-blogging website, users shared the thoughts and opinions about the upcoming show.

“Jordan Peele: "You can copy my homework, but change some things"

“Amazon: *Combines Get Out & US, changes title to THEM. Gets same girl from US.*“ said @TheNameIsZondo.

“Jordan peele really made a mark on the film industry with just two movies,” commented @TheNameIsZondo.

“Wait a minute this looks a lot like Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ & Misha Green’s Lovecraft Country. It's a no for me,” said @OfficialXabiso.

“Jordan Peele and his team seeing the #THEM trailer like,” commented @BriHallOfficial.

“The elder daughter was cast in Us mos. And this feels like a mash of Us and Get Out. And it's called Them. Can Jordan Peele sue?” commented @Sine_Madolo.

“Jordan Peele ran so Lena Waithe could trip and fall,” said @Sine_Madolo.

“Them” is set to debut on April 9 on Amazon Prime Video.

