Leon Schuster says Netflix interested in new 'Mr Bones' movie

Actor and film producer Leon Schuster has said that Netflix is interested in working with him. The star also said that the streaming giant really liked the idea and the concept of his new movie, which he has been working on since last year. Speaking to RSG, Schuster said he has been working with South African film and television director Gray Hofmeyr on the script for the new "Mr Bones" movie. They approached Netflix as well as Showmax and other entities within MultiChoice to support and fund the movie. In the interview with the radio station Schuster said initial feedback from Netflix had been positive. “Netflix really liked the idea and the concept of the new 'Mr Bones' movie,” Schuster said.

Schuster said that he and Hofmeyr have been working for over a year on the script for the new "Mr Bones" movie and that he really hopes the movie will go ahead.

This week local streaming giant Showmax cleared the air on its decision to remove Leon Schuster movies from its platform.

Showmax confirmed to IOL Entertainment this week that it had removed Leon's films from their catalogue while they undergo a process to review them for any “racially insensitive material”.

“We removed Leon Schuster content as a precautionary measure, pending a review to ensure there is no racially insensitive material. That review is currently underway.

"This is part of a wider review of content on Showmax - it's something happening in parallel with reviews by streaming services worldwide,” said Richard Boorman, Showmax's head of communications.

The veteran comedian has portrayed countless characters in blackface in about nine of his hugely successful films over the years, including Mama Jack, There's a Zulu On My Stoep and Mr Bones. The content has been deemed racially insensitive by some South Africans, mostly because of Schuster's decision to be in blackface in the films.