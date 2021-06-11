Liam Neeson won't be appearing in 'Obi-Wan'
Liam Neeson has denied speculation he'll be reprising his role as Jedi master Quin-Gon Jinn in “Obi-Wan Kenobi”.
The 69-year-old actor portrayed Jedi master Quin-Gon Jinn in “Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace” - and though his character was killed off at the end of the movie, he's been the subject of speculation he'll be returning to the franchise in the upcoming Disney+ series, which sees Ewan McGregor reprise his role as the titular character and Hayden Christensen back as Darth Vader.
However, Liam insisted he won't be involved with the show.
Asked about the rumours on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, he said: “I heard Ewan McGregor was gonna do a series. No, I don’t think so. No, I haven’t been approached.”
The “Taken” star joked even if he was approached, Disney wouldn't be able to afford him.
He quipped: “They don’t have enough money.”
But despite his denial, Jimmy refused to give up hope of seeing his guest on the show.
He quipped: "You're such a good actor, you could easily be lying and we'd have no idea."
“Obi-Wan Kenobi” will be set 10 years after the dramatic events of the third ‘Star Wars’ movie, 2006’s “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith”, in which the Jedi Master faced his greatest defeat at the hands of his best friend and Jedi apprentice Anakin Skywalker, who had turned to the dark side and become the infamous Darth Vader.
While Liam won't be involved in the series, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie are all part of the cast.
For Joel and Bonnie, the casting will see them return to their previously held roles as Owen and Beru Lars, who are the adoptive parents of Anakin’s son, Luke Skywalker.