Liam Neeson won't be appearing in 'Obi-Wan'

Liam Neeson has denied speculation he'll be reprising his role as Jedi master Quin-Gon Jinn in “Obi-Wan Kenobi”. The 69-year-old actor portrayed Jedi master Quin-Gon Jinn in “Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace” - and though his character was killed off at the end of the movie, he's been the subject of speculation he'll be returning to the franchise in the upcoming Disney+ series, which sees Ewan McGregor reprise his role as the titular character and Hayden Christensen back as Darth Vader.

However, Liam insisted he won't be involved with the show. Asked about the rumours on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, he said: “I heard Ewan McGregor was gonna do a series. No, I don’t think so. No, I haven’t been approached.” The “Taken” star joked even if he was approached, Disney wouldn't be able to afford him.

He quipped: “They don’t have enough money.” But despite his denial, Jimmy refused to give up hope of seeing his guest on the show. He quipped: "You're such a good actor, you could easily be lying and we'd have no idea."