Local film ‘Santana’ trends at #1 on Netflix in 33 countries

Locally produced film “Santana” soared to the number one spot on Netflix the first weekend of its release.

As reported by FlixPatrol, “Santana” took the number 1 spot in 33 countries, including Australia, Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, France, Sri Lanka and Greece, leaving behind “Project Power” at number 2, “The Sleepover” at number 3, “All Together Now” at number 4 and “365 Days” at number 5.

Directed by Chris Roland and Maradona Dias Dos Santana, “Santana” stars local A-listers such as Rapulana Sepheimo, Nompilo Gwala and Hakeem Kae-Kazim, and Angolan talent Paulo Americano, Raul Rosario and Neide Van-Dunem Vieira.

The high-energy action film follows law enforcement brothers Dias and Matias as they chase down Ferreira, one of Africa’s most notorious drug lords. As they get closer to Ferreira, the brothers discover he is the same man who murdered their parents 35 years ago. But Ferreira has fled Angola to South Africa, and to get to him Dias and Matias must break the laws they were sworn to protect.

Roland said the film surpassed expectations.