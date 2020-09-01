Local film ‘Santana’ trends at #1 on Netflix in 33 countries
Locally produced film “Santana” soared to the number one spot on Netflix the first weekend of its release.
As reported by FlixPatrol, “Santana” took the number 1 spot in 33 countries, including Australia, Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, France, Sri Lanka and Greece, leaving behind “Project Power” at number 2, “The Sleepover” at number 3, “All Together Now” at number 4 and “365 Days” at number 5.
Directed by Chris Roland and Maradona Dias Dos Santana, “Santana” stars local A-listers such as Rapulana Sepheimo, Nompilo Gwala and Hakeem Kae-Kazim, and Angolan talent Paulo Americano, Raul Rosario and Neide Van-Dunem Vieira.
The high-energy action film follows law enforcement brothers Dias and Matias as they chase down Ferreira, one of Africa’s most notorious drug lords. As they get closer to Ferreira, the brothers discover he is the same man who murdered their parents 35 years ago. But Ferreira has fled Angola to South Africa, and to get to him Dias and Matias must break the laws they were sworn to protect.
Roland said the film surpassed expectations.
“This took us by surprise. We didn’t expect to hit #1 in the world, but we are very grateful for the support. It reflects well on the local industry. This is a dream come true. This is what the world needs, more action films from Africa,” said Roland and his team.
Santana was a South Africa/Angola co-production, filmed on location in Cape Town and Luanda.
Other films that made the top 10 list are “Unknown Origins”, “Escape Plan”, “Tammy”, “From Prada to Nada” and “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!”.
Stream “Santana” on Netflix.
Two brothers on the hunt for the man who took everything. #Santana is now streaming pic.twitter.com/TNOjtZlR6C— NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) August 28, 2020