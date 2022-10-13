LOOK: Africa’s famous faces step out to attend Universal+ launch

On Wednesday night, some of Africa's famous faces stepped out to celebrate the launch of Universal+ on the continent. The new streaming platform includes movies and series from Universal TV, E!, DreamWorks, Studio Universal as well as Telemundo.

Hosted by NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-To-Consumer and DStv the who's who gathered for a fun evening MC'ed by Celebrity Game Night host Anele Mdoda. Guests included Jason Goliath, Lasizwe Dambuza, Mihlali Ndamase, Tumi Mhlongo, Tyra Chikocho, Lydia Forson and Dineo Langa. Anele Mdoda, Roxy Burger and Chris Jaftha. Picture: Supplied The night featured performances from award-winning musicians Shekhinah and Sho Madjozi.

Ms Cosmo and DJ Nova hit the decks and had everyone dancing away. Before heading inside the event venue, the stars had to showcase their outfits on the red carpet, where Roxy Burger and Chris Jaftha took care of things. Sho Madjozi. Picture: Supplied Musician and actress Nandi Madida must have been thinking butter and skin when putting together her outfit. Her skin was glowing and looking rich and totally giving life to the Juan William Aria creation.

In attendance were also executives from NBCUniversal International Networks and Direct-To-Consumer and DStv. “We’re thrilled to launch Universal+ with our long-standing partner DStv, giving their customers a brand-new way to enjoy a vastly expanded catalogue of our best content,” said Lee Raftery, managing director Europe, Middle East & Africa, NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-To-Consumer in a press release. Nandi Madida, Lasizwe Dambuza and Lungile Mcunu. Picture: Supplied News of the streaming platform broke in September, Universal+ joins the streaming market and is up against platforms such as Showmax, AppleTV+, Amazon Prime Video, BritBox and Disney+.

