LOOK: 'Blood and Water' gets renewed for a second season

On Monday, Netflix announced that "Blood & Water" has been renewed for a second season. In the second season, we will see Puleng and Fikile deal with the consequences of their explosive confrontation as more mystery and drama unfolds. Khosi Ngema, Ama Qamata, Natasha Thahane, Gail Mabalane, Cindy Mahlangu, Thabang Molaba, Arno Greeff and Dillon Windvogel are all expected to return for the highly anticipated season two. Returning Showrunner and Director Nosipho Dumisa commented “Blood & Water’s success is a testament to the hard work put in by the entire team towards expanding the African narrative in a new and exciting direction. "It’s a privilege and a blessing to return to our beloved characters, as we delve further into the greater mystery and scandals of their world. Parkhurst is about to get really messy.”

Dorothy Ghettuba who leads African Original Series at Netflix commented: “We are thrilled at the joy and excitement Blood & Water has brought to our viewers around the world. We know our viewers were left with questions and those answers await them in the second season of 'Blood & Water'.

"We’re even more delighted to share our continued commitment to showcase only the best-in-class young adult stories that reflect more young people’s lives on screen, especially now in June as South Africa observes Youth Month.”

Gambit Films will return as the production team behind season two, Executive Producer Bradley Joshua adds, "We are humbled and extremely pleased that season one has had the success that it has and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back for an even more exciting season two’