LOOK: Mzansi’s finest turned up at the launch of the new season of ‘The Wife’

After first putting out a teaser of the third and final season of “The Wife” last week, on Sunday Showmax hosted a star-studded premiere to celebrate the upcoming launch of its most popular show to date at Inanda Club in Sandton. The first episode of the new season is set to launch on November 10 on the streaming platform. Apart from the cast of the show, other stars in attendance included the likes of Lerato Kganyago, Thuli Phongolo, Thando Thabethe and Langa Mavuso.

Story continues below Advertisement

Motsoaledi Setumo, who will be joining the cast this season, was among the best-dressed stars at the premiere. “Do you recognise the new face? 👀 it’s giving new cast member 😻 @Mo_Setumo #TheWifeShowmax.” Do you recognise the new face? 👀 it’s giving new cast member 😻 @Mo_Setumo #TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/H05olry5yP — Showmax South Africa (@ShowmaxOnline) November 6, 2022 Season 3 is set to centre on two lovers: Tswana doctor Naledi Montsho and Zulu taxi driver Qhawe. Gaisang K Noge stars as Naledi, with Qhawe played by DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Favourite Rising Star winner Kwenzo Ngcobo. There will also be bigger roles this season for Sipho Ndlovu, Thulane Shange and Swelihle Luthuli as Zulu brothers Sambulo, Mqoqi and Ntsika.

Gaisang K Noge plays Naledi while Kwenzo Ngcobo plays Qhawe. Picture: Supplied A recent press release from Showmax revealed that season 3 will pick up with Naledi being kidnapped and the Zulu brothers’ crimes now on front page news. Ngcobo described this season as “a story about two people fighting for love”. He added: “What Qhawe and Naledi have is beautiful. People will witness this couple facing numerous challenges and their world being rocked hard. “There are many people who are in love but are in situations that make it difficult for them to love each other, and I believe this story will be very relatable to them. It’s really something beautiful.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Kwenzo Ngcobo embracing his co-stars. Picture: Supplied Noge also weighed in: “One thing about Qhawe and Naledi, they love each other. Their relationship is a journey, but even in that journey they continue to love each other. Even through obstacles, they continue to be madly in love all the way.” “The Wife” won the 2022 DStv Mzansi Magic Viewers’ Choice awards for Kwenzo (rising star) and Abdul Khoza (best actor). At the 2022 South African Film and Television Awards, Bonko Khoza won best actor and Abdul Khoza took home best supporting actor.

Story continues below Advertisement