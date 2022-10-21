Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, October 21, 2022

LOOK: Tweeps react to season 5 trailer of ‘The Crown’

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in 'The Crown'. Picture: Netflix

Published 1h ago

Mixed reactions have followed on social media after Netflix released the trailer for the fifth season of “The Crown“.

The two-minute long Netflix trailer released on October 20 and some tweeps were excited while others felt the content was “too sensitive”.

The trailer which introduces Dominic West as King Charles lll and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, highlight the couple’s strained marriage and gives a blow by blow account of the poor treatment Princess Diana experienced within the royal family.

Prime Minister John Major (Jonny Lee Miller) attempts to put out political fires while Prince Philip’s affair is reported to also make up scenes in the upcoming season.

In an intense scene of the Princess’s breakdown, the character reflects: “People will never really understand how its been for me… I never stood a chance.”

The new season of “The Crown” releases on November 9.

"Elizabeth as Princess Diana already gives me chills. And Imelda as the Queen, well same as her Umbridge portrayal, I think I would love to hate her,“ said @MagiexMargo.

@teovillage wrote: “Tissues are ready”.

@_HASITA_ commented: “THAT *BLACK REVENGE DRESS* and leaked audio scandal are what all are waiting for🙃 CAN'T watch DIANA car crash though🥲.”

@SueElle196 wrote: “I think it’s incredibly tame. It doesn’t make Charles look bad. Evenhanded.”

While many were faffing about the story line and the replicas in the film, there casting of Camilla Parker’s character received a thumbs up.

@JadhiraCarrill0 wrote: “For a moment I swore I was looking at Camilla herself and not an actress. Such a good cast :)).”

@emmibelletweets wrote: “Everyone is talking about the Charles and Diana castings, but can we just take a min from this shot of Camilla like what in the time travel is THIS.”

Read the latest IOL Entertainment digi mag here.

