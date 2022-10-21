LOOK: Tweeps react to season 5 trailer of ‘The Crown’

Mixed reactions have followed on social media after Netflix released the trailer for the fifth season of “The Crown“. The two-minute long Netflix trailer released on October 20 and some tweeps were excited while others felt the content was “too sensitive”.

Story continues below Advertisement

A new era approaches.



THE CROWN returns November 9th. pic.twitter.com/dEk5yBzHvq — Netflix (@netflix) October 20, 2022 The trailer which introduces Dominic West as King Charles lll and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, highlight the couple’s strained marriage and gives a blow by blow account of the poor treatment Princess Diana experienced within the royal family. Prime Minister John Major (Jonny Lee Miller) attempts to put out political fires while Prince Philip’s affair is reported to also make up scenes in the upcoming season. In an intense scene of the Princess’s breakdown, the character reflects: “People will never really understand how its been for me… I never stood a chance.”

The new season of “The Crown” releases on November 9. "Elizabeth as Princess Diana already gives me chills. And Imelda as the Queen, well same as her Umbridge portrayal, I think I would love to hate her,“ said @MagiexMargo. Elizabeth as Princess Diana already gives me chills. And Imelda as the Queen, well same as her Umbridge portrayal, I think I would love to hate her. — Anareta (@MagiexMargo) October 21, 2022 @teovillage wrote: “Tissues are ready”.

Story continues below Advertisement

tissues are readypic.twitter.com/fAeR64mVV2 — loaf ✴︎ (@teovillage) October 20, 2022 @_HASITA_ commented: “THAT *BLACK REVENGE DRESS* and leaked audio scandal are what all are waiting for🙃 CAN'T watch DIANA car crash though🥲.” THAT *BLACK REVENGE DRESS* and leaked audio scandal are what all are waiting for🙃



CAN'T watch DIANA car crash though🥲 — Hasita🦚 (@_HASITA_) October 20, 2022 @SueElle196 wrote: “I think it’s incredibly tame. It doesn’t make Charles look bad. Evenhanded.” I think it’s incredibly tame. It doesn’t make Charles look bad. Evenhanded. — Sue Ellen (@SueElle196) October 20, 2022 While many were faffing about the story line and the replicas in the film, there casting of Camilla Parker’s character received a thumbs up.

Story continues below Advertisement

@JadhiraCarrill0 wrote: “For a moment I swore I was looking at Camilla herself and not an actress. Such a good cast :)).” For a moment I swore I was looking at Camilla herself and not an actress.

Such a good cast :)) — Jadhira | VERÉ A HARRY ❤️‍🩹 (@JadhiraCarrill0) October 20, 2022 @emmibelletweets wrote: “Everyone is talking about the Charles and Diana castings, but can we just take a min from this shot of Camilla like what in the time travel is THIS.” Everyone is talking about the Charles and Diana castings, but can we just take a min from this shot of Camilla like what in the time travel is THIS pic.twitter.com/dYgzlmUolC — Emmi (@emmibelletweets) October 21, 2022