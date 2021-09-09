'Lucifer' final season wraps up show with its trademark heart & devilish fun

Just as much as season 5 of “Lucifer” dealt with his entangled family drama, the final season continues that theme even more so, as the show heads towards wrapping up its devilishly fun story. The final season of the show, which streams this Friday, September 10, on Netflix, picks up after the heavenly war at the end of season 5, and has Lucifer (Tom Ellis) coming to terms with role as the God-to-be.

The only thing left is for him to ascend to the throne ... that is until the unexpected arrival of the angel Rory (Brianna Hildebrand) comes along and puts a wrench in that plan. The writers of “Lucifer” famously had to rework their plans, after Netflix changed their minds on season 5 being the last, and opted to have another season of the show – which I can confirm is its last. They said that not much changed after the planned series finale of season 5 but, instead, they were able to be rework its ending and, instead, extend their initial ending into a full sixth season.

The final season of the show, in many ways, feels like a continuation of season 5, but it also honours the investment of devoted viewers and fans. In an age where not every TV show gets to conclude its story and wrap it up in a neat way, “Lucifer” fans won't be disappointed by how the show ends its massive journey. The show revisits its key storyline and characters as it ends its run, while also giving fans many twists.

MY SOUL IS READY FOR S6 🔥 pic.twitter.com/m5H1UlboNx — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) July 27, 2021 after watching the trailer, i think we can all agree that DECKERSTAR pic.twitter.com/uwR04cxu2g — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 10, 2021 “Lucifer” took its best of hits and used the final season to revisit what made the show the success it has been. Characters, who had the most indelible or charming experiences with Lucifer, pop up and ultimately again play their part in forwarding our heroes journey. Despite being set on his path to ascend to the throne and become God, Lucifer realises early in the season that he isn't as ready to be God.

His journey and his relationship with Chloe (Lauren German) drives a large part of the narrative, with all of their friends and a new arrival factoring into it. The final season shows us where Lucifer started, and just how far he has come. then / now. @LuciferNetflix pic.twitter.com/qonPifPXQQ — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 10, 2021 In a really clever way, which may divide some fans, the show does focus on who exactly Lucifer used to be in earlier seasons, without negating his growth.

The final season manages to reiterate that, if there is anyone who is aware of his growth and evolution, it is Lucifer – and that is something which surprises even himself. The rest of the show’s characters – Amenadiel, Maze, Linda, Ella and Dan – all have their own arcs, which only pick up as the season goes on, and all factor into Lucifer’s journey and his acceptance of his purpose. I’d love to elaborate on that, but that is spoiler territory.