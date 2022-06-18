'Luther’ actor pulls no punches in passion project ‘Idris Elba’s Fight School’

While fans are rooting for Idris Elba, who is in renewed talks to play James Bond, to helm the franchise, the award-winning actor pulled out another surprise with “Idris Elba’s Fight School”. Yes, the actor, who has cultivated a reputation for loving time behind the decks has revealed another talent, one he is using to help transform the lives of several teenagers.

Story continues below Advertisement

It all started when Elba was in South Africa on a movie shoot and happened to learn of a local boxing club in the township, which was helping transform the lives of youngsters. Watch video: In an interview, he said: “When you go into the township, you’re like, ‘Wow, this is how people live and how they survive.’ And the crime rate within the townships is high. I went to the township and there was a boxing gym there.

“These guys who had set up the fight school lowered the crime rate and got kids literally out of trouble. “The trainers there really saw the value of giving these kids a place to come, train and stay away from crime. That was quite inspiring to watch and it stuck with me.” When he returned to the UK, the “Luther” star set out on a similar undertaking by opening a fight school where young adults struggling with poverty, mental health issues and crime had a place to go.

Story continues below Advertisement

Elba, who trained in kickboxing, admitted to being able to relate to finding something that helped instil discipline, focus, mental resilience and ambition. And he is hoping that the intensive course of boxing training will empower the youngsters. He said: “During my own experience of fighting, there was a level of peace I was able to achieve. Boxing requires you to switch off all the noise and focus on the moment, a skill that I believe all people need, especially younger people who need direction.

Story continues below Advertisement