Madhuri Dixit steals the show in 'The Fame Game'

If you are going to build a whodunnit around the disappearance of one of the biggest actresses in Bollywood, casting the inimitable Madhuri Dixit is not just an astute move, it gave the narrative a sense of authenticity. After all, in real life, she is celebrated as one of the industry icons.

Although Dixit took a sabbatical from the industry shortly after tying the knot with Shriram Nene in 1999, she resumed her love affair with Bollywood in 2010. She’s bagged big and small screen roles and has been a staple at the judge's table for myriad reality shows. She’s currently the lead in “The Fame Game” on Netflix. And, to be honest, she’s also the drawcard.

The eight-part mystery thriller, which is created by Sri Rao with Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli sharing the director's credit, centres on Anamika Anand (Dixit). She plays a sought-after A-list actress in Bollywood. But when she’s away from the prying gaze of the paparazzi and starstruck fans, life is far less glamorous. In fact, her personal life is laden with struggles. Her son Avi (Lakshvir Saran) is emotionally fragile and grappling with issues around his sexuality. It weighs so heavily on him that he tried to commit suicide.

Her daughter Amara (Muskkaan Jaferi) seemingly idolises her mother and yearns to follow in her footsteps. Anamika’s relationship with her husband Nikhil More (Sanjay Kapoor) is strained. And her mother Kalyani (Suhasini Mulay) isn’t much help in keeping the peace at home. She adds to the discord with her gaslighting. The opening episode unpacks Anamika’s personal and professional life by exposing the viewer to both worlds.

When she goes missing, startling truths come to light and her daughter’s boyfriend Madhav (Gagan Arora) becomes a person of interest as an obsessed fan of Anamika’s. Although speculation is rife that there could be a second instalment, fans have been divided on the show. But in Mzansi, it has been one of the trending offerings on the streaming platform. As I stated at the outset, no one can resist the Dixit charm. And the writers heightened the appeal by developing the characters well, including that of police officer Shoba Trivedi (Rajshri Deshpande) who, in her investigation, can’t seem to mask her prejudice.

